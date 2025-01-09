LA Mayor's Ill-Timed Trip May Cost Her

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass flew to Ghana on Saturday, just as forecasts at home grew concerning, reports the Los Angeles Times . And though she cut her trip short and returned on Wednesday, Bass is facing harsh criticism for her absence amid what may be the most destructive fire in California history . Bass left Ghana on Tuesday, arriving in Los Angeles the following afternoon, and visited the fire zone before appearing for an evening press conference. She said she was in "constant contact" while abroad as part of a presidential delegation and "took the fastest route back" via military and commercial aircraft, coordinating with officials "every hour" along the way. Still, she's become "an easy target for political foes and frustrated Angelenos," per Politico .

Rick Caruso, the billionaire developer who ran against Bass in 2022, said she was "more concerned about being at some party," per the Times. Another Democrat, Pod Save America's Tommy Vietor, said it was an "inexplicable decision to not come back earlier." Just a few short days ago, Bass was enjoying "enduring popularity," viewed as "an assiduous, in-the-weeds leader who prioritizes local issues," Politico reports, noting the case "threatens to spiral into a political crisis." Much of the criticism is coming from outside Los Angeles' political establishment. While some city officials defended Bass, per the Times, Elon Musk shared a video accusing the "utterly incompetent" mayor of working to spread communism around the world.

Musk also elevated claims that Bass slashed millions of dollars from the LA Fire Department's budget. But "in fact, the city's fire budget increased more than $50 million year-over-year compared to the last budget cycle," Politico reports. Bass referenced false information spread over the internet at Wednesday's press conference. But as Politico sees it, the mayor "didn't do herself any favors" in failing to respond to falsehoods "for many hours." Also not helping: Her office didn't release its first news release on the fire risk until 11am Tuesday, after the Palisades Fire had broken out, notes the Times. Bass had tweeted a wind warning on Monday. (More Los Angeles stories.)