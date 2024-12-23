Bill Belichick's No. 2 Is Also Named Belichick

The Tar Heels have decided to keep it in the family when it comes to their coaching staff. Less than two weeks after bringing on Bill Belichick to lead the college football team, it's been announced that Steve Belichick, son of the 72-year-old ex-Patriots head coach, will be joining his dad in North Carolina, serving as the team's defensive coordinator, reports ESPN. The younger Belichick, 37, is currently defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies.