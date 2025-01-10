Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested After Fleeing to Canada

An American fugitive convicted in the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol was arrested at a Canadian ski resort on the four-year anniversary of the attack. Authorities said Antony Vo was taken into custody Monday in Whistler, British Columbia, on a warrant under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. Vo fled to Canada after sentencing to seek asylum, the CBC reports. He was counting on President-elect Trump to pardon him. "He's already made too many promises in the public spotlight that it would look really bad if he didn't," Vo said. "And he's a man of his word."

Vo drove from his home in Bloomington, Indiana, with his mother to participate in the Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally near the White House four years ago. Another rioter took a photo of Vo standing next to his mother, Annie Vo, in the building's Rotunda as he raised a flag above his head, per the AP. A jury convicted Vo of four misdemeanors in September 2023, and US District Judge Tanya Chutkan sentenced him in April to nine months, ordering him to report on June 14. He has criticized and taunted Chutkan on social media since. Vo's lawyer said a hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15. The CBC has video of Vo snowboarding while a fugitive here.