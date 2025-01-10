Why the Hydrants Ran Dry in LA

Fire hydrants ran dry as crews battled the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles Tuesday night—and while critics have blamed California's water management policies, officials say infrastructure simply wasn't designed to cope with the scale of the emergency. Those who "designed the system did not account for the stunning speeds at which multiple fires would race through the Los Angeles area this week," the New York Times reports. In Pacific Palisades, a hillside neighborhood where thousands of structures were destroyed, three high-elevation water tanks held about a million gallons each, but all three were dry by early Wednesday and the pumping system that feeds them couldn't keep up with demand.

System can't deliver high volume for hours. Martin Adams, former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, tells the Los Angeles Times that the Palisades water supply system is designed to flow with enough gallons a minute to fight building fires, but it can't keep delivering the same volume for several hours. "The system has never been designed to fight a wildfire that then envelops a community," he says.