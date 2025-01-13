Mandy Moore Gets Grief After Sharing In-Laws' Fire Fundraiser

Mandy Moore was among those whose homes burned in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, and so are her sister- and brother-in-law. But many online commenters weren't happy when Moore shared a crowdfunding campaign for her in-laws on her social media, USA Today reports. The critics wondered why Moore, a singer and actress married to the lead singer of the band Dawes, didn't just donate the $60,000 goal of the GoFundMe campaign herself. "People questioning whether we're helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are," Moore wrote in a seemingly since-deleted Instagram post. She and her in-laws were affected by the Eaton Fire, which burned through Altadena.

"Our buddy Matt started this go fund me and i'm sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything," she continued. (She had previously posted that while much of their property burned, the "main part" of their home remained "mostly intact.") Moore's response as well as the original post sharing the GoFundMe have apparently now been removed, but the fundraising campaign (for Moore's brother-in-law, who is also a member of Dawes and lost his home and all of his music gear in the fire) hit $200,000 in donations before it was closed. Meanwhile, Spencer Pratt, who lost his home in the nearby Palisades Fire, was among those defending Moore, Us Weekly reports. "Don't you dare come for Mandy Moore," he said, calling her "the nicest frickin' lady ever." (More California wildfires stories.)