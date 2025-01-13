Gabbard Makes Key Reversal Amid Nomination Fight

This will be a busy week of confirmation hearings for many of President-elect Trump's Cabinet nominees, but one of his more controversial picks probably won't be among them. Democrats appear to have successfully delayed the hearings for Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's pick to be director of national intelligence, reports the Hill. The upshot is that she is no longer expected to be in place by the time Trump is inaugurated next Monday. Senate Democrats say they have not received proper background checks yet.