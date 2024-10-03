Prosecutors: Trump Committed 'Crimes to Try to Stay in Office'

A federal judge unsealed a filing by special counsel Jack Smith and his staff on Wednesday that includes evidence supporting the most sweeping account yet of their case against Donald Trump's "increasingly desperate" efforts to stay in office despite losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan released the 165-page brief , CBS News reports, which a spokesman for Trump's presidential campaign called "falsehood-ridden" and "unconstitutional." Prosecutors wrote that when Trump lost the election, "he resorted to crimes to try to stay in office. With private co-conspirators, the defendant launched a series of increasingly desperate plans to overturn the legitimate election results in seven states that he had lost." Prosecutors in the election interference case mapped out the defendant's:

Fomenting of violence : The then-president was directly responsible for "the tinderbox that he purposely ignited on January 6," the filing says, per ABC News. "The defendant also knew that he had only one last hope to prevent Biden's certification as President: the large and angry crowd standing in front of him" near the White House. "So for more than an hour, the defendant delivered a speech designed to inflame his supporters and motivate them to march to the Capitol," prosecutors wrote. They said they want to show a jury video of that speech and one Trump made two days earlier in Georgia, just ahead of the attack on the US Capitol, per CNN.

: The then-president was directly responsible for "the tinderbox that he purposely ignited on January 6," the filing says, per ABC News. "The defendant also knew that he had only one last hope to prevent Biden's certification as President: the large and angry crowd standing in front of him" near the White House. "So for more than an hour, the defendant delivered a speech designed to inflame his supporters and motivate them to march to the Capitol," prosecutors wrote. They said they want to show a jury video of that speech and one Trump made two days earlier in Georgia, just ahead of the attack on the US Capitol, per CNN. Plan for the polls : Along with allies, Trump "sought to create chaos" at polling places on Election Day. For example, a Trump campaign worker told another to "make them riot" during vote counting in Detroit; Trump later cited that instance as evidence of voter fraud.

: Along with allies, Trump "sought to create chaos" at polling places on Election Day. For example, a Trump campaign worker told another to "make them riot" during vote counting in Detroit; Trump later cited that instance as evidence of voter fraud. Public lies : The brief lists multiple times when advisers, including Vice President Mike Pence, disproved Trump's claims that he had won the election to him. Still, Trump lied to the nation and state election officials, the brief says. In private, prosecutors wrote, Trump privately called voter fraud allegations by one of his lawyers "crazy." He privately told family members: "It doesn't matter if you won or lost the election. You still have to fight like hell."

: The brief lists multiple times when advisers, including Vice President Mike Pence, disproved Trump's claims that he had won the election to him. Still, Trump lied to the nation and state election officials, the brief says. In private, prosecutors wrote, Trump privately called voter fraud allegations by one of his lawyers "crazy." He privately told family members: "It doesn't matter if you won or lost the election. You still have to fight like hell." Plotting: Trump "laid the groundwork for his crimes well before" Election Day, the brief says, by raising doubts among his supporters and planning to declare victory immediately, though advisers told him the results were unlikely to be finalized yet.

In light of the Supreme Court's recent ruling on presidential immunity, Smith said Trump was acting as an office-seeker rather than an officeholder when he committed crimes. He thus "must stand trial for his private crimes as would any other citizen," the special counsel wrote. Chutkan next will decide whether the court's decision means any of the actions described in the brief are protected from prosecution. Either way, Trump's lawyers argued the release of the brief could affect this presidential campaign; the judge has said the election won't affect her handling of the trial. (More election interference indictment stories.)