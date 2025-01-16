400 Post Staffers Want a Meeting With Bezos

More than 400 Washington Post staffers have signed a letter to owner Jeff Bezos, requesting an in-person meeting over widespread concerns that have led to an exodus of respected journalists. "We are deeply alarmed by recent leadership decisions that have led readers to question the integrity of this institution, broken with a tradition of transparency, and prompted some of our most distinguished colleagues to leave, with more departures imminent," reads the letter sent Tuesday evening, signed by some of the paper's best-known journalists, including chief correspondent Dan Balz, Pooh Shapiro, and Carol Leonnig, per CNN and NPR .

Though some staffers resigned over the decision to kill a planned endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the November election, the letter claims that's not the problem. The decision, the letter acknowledges, is "the owner's prerogative." Instead, the letter speaks of "retaining our competitive edge, restoring trust that has been lost, and reestablishing a relationship with leadership based on open communication." Though the letter doesn't mention CEO and publisher Will Lewis, appointed in November 2023, "it reads as a sharp indictment of his leadership," per NPR.

The Post's top editor, Sally Buzbee, resigned in June "after Lewis decided to reorganize the newsroom," the Guardian reports. Cartoonist Ann Telnaes later quit after the paper refused to print a cartoon showing billionaires bowing to Trump. "They are compromised," former Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, who spent 14 years with the paper, wrote of newsroom leaders this week following her resignation. "Journalism is not about balancing the financial interests of your owner against your journalistic obligations." (Lewis is also linked to the UK's long-running hacking scandal.)

There are many signs the paper is struggling. It reportedly lost $100 million in 2024 as some 250,000 subscribers pulled the plug following the decision not to endorse. Visits to the Post's website were also down to 54 million in November 2024, compared to 114 million in November 2020, per the Guardian. Just last week, the paper announced it would lay off 100 employees on the business side, representing 4% of staff. "We understand the need for change and we are eager to deliver the news in innovative ways," the letter states. "But we need a clear vision we can believe in." (More Washington Post stories.)