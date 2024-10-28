Washington Post Columnist Quits Over 'Terrible Mistake'

Michele Norris, calling the Washington Post's decision not to endorse a candidate a "terrible mistake," has become the latest columnist to quit the paper. In a post on X Sunday, Norris said she was resigning from the newspaper she loves because the "decision to withhold an endorsement that had been written & approved in an election where core democratic principles are at stake was a terrible mistake & an insult to the paper's own longstanding standard of regularly endorsing candidates since 1976." Norris, a contributing opinion columnist at the paper since 2019, has links to the Post going back to 1988, when she was a reporter, Politico reports.