Inmate Asks Court to Block Nitrogen Gas Execution

Attorneys for an Alabama inmate scheduled to be the fourth person put to death with nitrogen gas asked a federal judge on Wednesday to block the execution, arguing the first three inmates showed signs of suffering from suffocation as the gas flowed. Demetrius Terrence Frazier, 52, is scheduled to be executed Feb. 6 for the 1991 murder and rape of Pauline Brown. His attorneys in a Wednesday court filing asked a judge to block the execution unless the state makes changes to the protocol, such as giving him a sedative before the gas begins flowing, per the AP . The court filing cited witness descriptions of the state's first three executions with nitrogen gas.

"The data set for nitrogen hypoxia executions is small—three—but provides clear results: Alabama's method does not work the way defendants claim and necessarily causes conscious suffocation, in violation of the Eighth Amendment," lawyers for Frazier wrote in the court filing. Alabama last year became the first state to carry out an execution with nitrogen gas. Three inmates were put to death in 2024 using the new method, which involves placing a respirator gas mask over the person's face to replace breathable air with pure nitrogen gas, causing death by lack of oxygen. Media witnesses described how the men shook on the gurney for the first minutes of their execution, followed by what appeared to be several minutes of periodic labored breaths with long pauses in between.

The Alabama attorney general's office hasn't yet filed a response to the request to block the execution. The state previously asked a federal judge to dismiss Frazier's lawsuit over the execution method, arguing the movements exhibited by the inmates weren't a sign of suffering. Lethal injection remains Alabama's primary execution method. Alabama in 2018 became the third state to authorize the use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners.