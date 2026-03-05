Suspect Arrested After 3 Women Found Dead in Utah

A suspect has been arrested in connection with three murders that caused terror in a sparsely populated corner of Utah. The bodies of two women were discovered Wednesday on a hiking trail near Torrey, a town of about 260 people just outside Capitol Reef National Park, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety. As deputies worked that scene, a third woman was found dead at a residence elsewhere in the county, the Salt Lake Tribune reports. Investigators tracked the suspect, who was using one of the victim's vehicles, into northern Arizona and then Colorado, reports the New York Times . He was arrested after the vehicle was found abandoned in Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office urged residents to "take extra precautions, keep lights on, keep doors locked, remain home or with others this evening if possible." People were asked to report "anything that causes alarm" to local dispatchers. Police said they were looking for a 2022 white Subaru Outback. Authorities said the two victims found dead on the trail were a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 60s, and the woman found in the home was in her 80s, ABC 15 reports.

Before the arrest, authorities said schools in the Wayne School District would be closed Thursday and Friday as a safety measure, with counselors planned on campus when students return. Wayne County, a gateway for nearby national parks, is one of the least populated counties in Utah, with fewer than 3,000 residents, the Times reports.