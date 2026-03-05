Savannah Guthrie Visits Today Studios

Savannah Guthrie made an off-camera appearance on Thursday at NBC's Today show studios to thank colleagues for their support since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing from her Arizona home more than a month ago. The Today show said Savannah Guthrie, a longtime co-host of the morning news program, plans to return to the air at some point but "remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home," per the AP. Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home outside Tucson on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the following day.