Awaiting Sex-Assault Verdict, Alexander Brother Is Hit Again

A Bravo TV star has turned plaintiff in a new lawsuit against already-embattled real estate star Oren Alexander. Tracy Tutor, the Beverly Hills broker who appeared on six seasons of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, filed a federal suit in New York on Thursday accusing Alexander of sexual assault and sex trafficking, per the New York Times . She alleges he lured her from Los Angeles to New York in 2014 under the guise of a Douglas Elliman recruitment dinner, then drugged and assaulted her at the gathering. In the complaint, Tutor says she blacked out after drinking a cocktail and was later found in a bathroom stall with Alexander, who she says was kissing and touching her while she appeared disoriented.

The filing lands just as a Manhattan jury is poised to begin deliberations in a separate criminal case against Alexander, 38, and his brothers Tal and Alon. Federal prosecutors accuse the three of running a years-long sex-trafficking operation, saying they used money, status, and alcohol or drugs to target women and then rape them. The brothers have pleaded not guilty and deny all accusations; a verdict could come as early as Friday. They also face more than two dozen other civil suits, and prosecutors say over 60 women have now come forward.

Oren Alexander's civil attorney, Jason Goldman, called Tutor's suit "salacious" and a "transparent attempt to create headlines and taint the proceedings," noting the alleged incident is more than a decade old and has been previously reported. Representatives for Alexander and Douglas Elliman did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Tutor, now with Compass, first described the alleged assault to the Times in 2024; her lawsuit echoes prosecutors' language, asserting that Alexander "had a practice of drugging and sexually assaulting women" and used his prominence at Douglas Elliman to attract potential victims.