Kilauea Visitor Goes Rogue, Falls Into Volcano

A visitor to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park died after venturing into a restricted area near the Kilauea caldera, authorities say. The 33-year-old Hawaii man entered a prohibited area on the east side of the caldera, leading park staff to respond on Feb. 26 for what became an overnight rescue in steep, unstable terrain, officials said, per Fox News . The volcano was quiet at the time. While the National Park Service continues to investigate the incident, Hawaii News Now reports the man had apparently fallen down the steep caldera wall, coming to rest on a ledge above the floor.

Rescuers found him Friday and airlifted him to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. The incident comes amid a spike in visitors drawn by Kilauea's ongoing eruption and a corresponding rise in trespassing into closed zones. Lou Ettore, who documents eruptions through his company Two Pineapples, told Fox that he and his wife have recorded nine trespass cases in the past year, adding that such incursions appear driven by "clicks" and visibility online. Park officials, citing unstable cliffs, hidden fissures, and other hazards, are again urging visitors to obey closures, stay on marked routes, and heed all warning signs.