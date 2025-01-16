Viral Video at NFL Game Costs Man Job at DEI Firm

Pro tip if you work for a firm dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion: Don't yell misogynistic slurs at women at football games—especially if their boyfriend is recording. A Philadelphia Eagles fan has learned that lesson after being fired from his job at a DEI consulting firm following an incident during the team's 22-10 win Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Per WBAY , Alexander Basara, a creator of online Packers content, was at the playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field with fiancee Ally Keller when an irritated Eagles devotee started harassing her for cheering on her team.

In a NSFW video that Basara posted online, the agitated man is seen yelling at Keller and calling her an "ugly dumb c---." WBAY says he hurled other slurs as well. "What it's like going to Philly just trying to root for your team," Basara wrote on his post, which went viral, earning more than 31 million views by Thursday morning. "Unprovoked, uncalled for. Packers twitter, help me out and find this guy." Basara added, "This is not okay I hate that my fiance had this happen simply cheering for her team."

"I was pretty fuming at that point," Keller tells NBC10 Philadelphia, though she says she stayed calm because she didn't want Basara to "get jumped." She and Basara say most jabs they got from Eagles fans were "playful banter," but this fan went too far. "It's one thing if he's going, 'Oh, eff the Packers' ... but he's talking about my looks the whole time, so it got personal." The couple say the Eagles called them to apologize for the incident.

story continues below

The man, IDed by TMZ as project manager Ryan Caldwell, has been permanently banned from the Eagles' home stadium in Philly, a source tells the New York Times. The DEI consulting company he apparently worked for, BCT Partners, issued a statement apologizing to Keller, calling Caldwell's behavior "vile, disgusting, unacceptable, and horrific," and announcing they'd decided to "part company" with him. Still, "none of us deserve to be remembered for actions taken on our worst day," the firm adds. "We have offered grace and support to our former employee. We hope that he will grow and we all can learn from this deeply disturbing incident. That's what real inclusion is and does." (More misogyny stories.)