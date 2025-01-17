Influencer Allegedly Poisoned Her Baby

An Australian influencer has been charged with poisoning her own baby in an alleged scheme to get donations. Police say the unnamed 34-year-old Queensland woman claimed her one-year-old daughter had a terminal illness and that she was documenting the child's health struggles on social media, but the truth was the girl's suffering was caused by her mother, not a disease. The woman is accused of drugging the child, causing "immense distress and pain," and then filming her for her followers, the BBC reports. In October, when the girl was admitted to a hospital, doctors alerted authorities that they suspected the child was being poisoned, People reports. The child ultimately tested positive for unauthorized medications.