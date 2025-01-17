Biden Won't Enforce TikTok Ban: Source

President Biden won't enforce a ban on the social media app TikTok that is set to take effect a day before he leaves office on Monday, a US official said Thursday, leaving its fate in the hands of President-elect Trump. Congress last year, in a law signed by Biden, required that TikTok's China-based parent company ByteDance divest the company by Jan. 19, a day before the presidential inauguration. The official said the outgoing administration was leaving the implementation of the law—and the potential enforcement of the ban—to Trump, the AP reports. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal Biden administration thinking.