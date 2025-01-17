'Be Sure You Are Open to the Moose Head on the Table'

Actors and directors are paying tribute to David Lynch, the visionary filmmaker behind Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive, whose death at 78 was announced Thursday. "Like Kafka, like Bacon, he dedicated his life to opening a portal. He was the first to show me another world, a beautiful one of love and danger I sensed but had never seen outside sleep," director Jane Schoenbrun said in a post on X.

Kyle MacLachlan. "Forty-two years ago, for reasons beyond my comprehension, David Lynch plucked me out of obscurity to star in his first and last big budget movie. He clearly saw something in me that even I didn't recognize. I owe my entire career, and life really, to his vision," MacLachlan, who stared in Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks, wrote in an Instagram post. "While the world has lost a remarkable artist, I've lost a dear friend who imagined a future for me and allowed me to travel in worlds I could never have conceived on my own," he wrote.