Conan O'Brien Gets a Big Honor

A big honor is being bestowed on Conan O'Brien: He's this year's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor honoree. The comedian, podcaster, former late-night host, and upcoming Oscars host will be celebrated at Washington, DC's John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 23, and according to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix will stream the event later this year. Twain was himself red-haired, NPR reports, and in his statement reacting to news of the honor, O'Brien joked that's not all they have in common: "I am honored to be the first winner of the Mark Twain Prize recognized not for humor, but for my work as a riverboat pilot," he said.
O'Brien is the 26th winner of the annual prize, and joins a list of honorees including Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Lily Tomlin, Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Tina Fey, Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart, Jay Leno, and David Letterman. "For four decades, Conan O'Brien, has brought his unique blend of the smart, silly, insightful, and hilarious into our homes," the president of the Kennedy Center says in a statement. "From Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons—including the unbelievably funny monorail episode—to late night, podcasts, and all things Team Coco, Conan is a master of invention and reinvention, consistently pushing the envelope in search of new comedic heights." (More Conan O'Brien stories.)