Conan O'Brien Gets a Big Honor

A big honor is being bestowed on Conan O'Brien: He's this year's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor honoree. The comedian, podcaster, former late-night host, and upcoming Oscars host will be celebrated at Washington, DC's John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 23, and according to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix will stream the event later this year. Twain was himself red-haired, NPR reports, and in his statement reacting to news of the honor, O'Brien joked that's not all they have in common: "I am honored to be the first winner of the Mark Twain Prize recognized not for humor, but for my work as a riverboat pilot," he said.