Where Things Stand on TikTok After Supreme Court Ruling

'Stay tuned!' writes President-elect Trump, who says platform's fate is in his hands
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 17, 2025 1:10 PM CST
A view of the TikTok app logo, seen in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020.   (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

The Supreme Court opted on Friday to uphold the ban on TikTok in the name of national security, meaning if parent company ByteDance, which is based in China, doesn't find a US buyer to take over the company before Sunday, the app will essentially die a slow death in the United States. As the dust settles on the high court's decision and experts try to figure out what an incoming Trump administration might do next on the matter, Donald Trump himself is now weighing in.

  • Reaction: "The Supreme Court decision was expected, and everyone must respect it," the president-elect wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Friday morning after SCOTUS' ruling. "My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future, but I must have time to review the situation." Trump then added: "Stay tuned!"

  • Earlier thoughts: What "stay tuned!" means is anyone's guess, but the Hill reports that immediately after the Supreme Court ruling, Trump told CNN that "Congress has given me the decision, so I'll be making the decision. ... It ultimately goes up to me, so you're going to see what I'm going to do."
  • TikTok response: Company CEO Shou Chew thanked Trump after the SCOTUS ruling, reports NBC News. In a video, Chew said, "I want to thank President Trump for his commitment to work with us to find a solution that keeps TikTok available in the United States. This is a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship." Chew is set to be seated Monday on the inauguration dais near Trump with other media (and social media) magnates.
  • A 180 from Dems: Punchbowl News details how the Democrats' attempts to get TikTok to bend the knee by forcing its sale seem to have "backfired," and that now an "unusual alliance" has been forged between Trump and his main opposition party as both entities try to save the app from going dark in the US. Axios elaborates on how politicians from both sides of the aisle are now "scrambling" toward that end.
  • Alternative: Users in the US calling themselves "TikTok refugees" are now rushing over to RedNote, aka Xiaohongshu, an Instagram-like app in China that Business Insider says "is fast becoming the regular American's unprecedented window into everything they wished they knew about living in China." It was the most-downloaded app in the US as of Thursday evening—but some experts expect such a migration may only be temporary.
  • So what's next? The Wall Street Journal tries to answer that as best as it can, filling in the blanks on everything from what happens to consumer content on TikTok if the app shuts down here, to other work-arounds and alternatives. More here on the possible paths that remain for the app in America.
