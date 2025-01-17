Where Things Stand on TikTok After Supreme Court Ruling

The Supreme Court opted on Friday to uphold the ban on TikTok in the name of national security, meaning if parent company ByteDance, which is based in China, doesn't find a US buyer to take over the company before Sunday, the app will essentially die a slow death in the United States. As the dust settles on the high court's decision and experts try to figure out what an incoming Trump administration might do next on the matter, Donald Trump himself is now weighing in.

Reaction: "The Supreme Court decision was expected, and everyone must respect it," the president-elect wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Friday morning after SCOTUS' ruling. "My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future, but I must have time to review the situation." Trump then added: "Stay tuned!"