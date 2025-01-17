Russia-Iran Deal Will Affect 'the Entire Region'

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, signed a broad cooperation pact Friday in the face of stinging Western sanctions. Officials say the "comprehensive strategic partnership treaty" covers all areas—from trade and military cooperation to science, education, and culture, per the AP . Putin praised the deal as a "real breakthrough, creating conditions for the stable and sustainable development of Russia, Iran, and the entire region," and voiced hope that it would expand trade and economic cooperation. He said the countries are trying to resolve technical obstacles to advance planned projects to ship Russian natural gas to Iran and build transport corridors to Iranian ports in the Gulf.

Pezeshkian said the projects are feasible, adding that experts were working to resolve the remaining obstacles. His visit came ahead of Monday's inauguration of President-elect Trump, who has pledged to broker peace in Ukraine and take a tougher stance on Iran, which is grappling with growing economic problems and other challenges, including military setbacks in its sphere of influence across the Middle East. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed any link with Trump's inauguration, saying the signing had been planned long ago. Welcoming Pezeshkian for his third meeting with the president since coming to power in July, Putin said the new treaty will "give an additional impulse to practically all areas of our cooperation."

"We do consider our relations with you as vital, sensitive, and strategic, and we are on this path strongly," said Pezeshkian. He emphasized that countries in the region should resolve their own problems themselves, adding in an apparent reference to the US that the presence of outside forces will only exacerbate tensions and destabilize the situation. "They come from another side of the world to make chaos in the region," he said. "These ties will defuse their plot, definitely." Russia's ties with Iran have grown closer after Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine and the West have accused Tehran of providing Moscow with hundreds of drones for use to attack Ukraine, which Moscow and Tehran have denied.