Tennis Great Booed as Injury Forces a Quick Exit

Another bit of controversy with this year's Australian Open: Novak Djokovic exited his semifinal match early Friday because of injury, stunning the crowd and eliciting boos from some, reports Yahoo Sports. (Watch the moment here.) The Serbian star withdrew immediately after losing the first set to Germany's Alexander Zverev, 7-6, after being visibly bothered by his left leg throughout the set.
- "I did everything I possibly could do to manage the muscle tear that I had," the 37-year-old Djokovic told reporters afterward, per the BBC. He had been playing for what would have been a record 25th Grand Slam.
- "The very first thing I want to say is, please guys, don't boo when a player is injured," Zverev told the crowd in his post-match interview. He will play defending Australian Open champ Jannik Sinner in Sunday's final.
