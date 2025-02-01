Trump Signs Order for Tariffs on 3 Largest Trade Partners

Declaring an economic emergency under the law that allows him to take the action, President Trump on Saturday signed an executive order imposing tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico. Tariffs of 25% on goods from Canada and Mexico and 10% on imports from China are scheduled to take effect on Tuesday, CNBC reports. Energy products from Canada will face a 10% rate, apparently to head off a spike in gas prices. If the nations retaliate, the order stipulates, further action—most likely higher tariffs—will occur.

Trump has endorsed tariffs as a way to force trading partners to negotiate deals more favorable to the US, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum alluded to that strategy Saturday in remarks to supporters. "I don't feel alone, and you are not alone either," she said, per the New York Times, adding, "When we negotiate with other nations, we do it always with our heads held high, never looking down." Canada has drawn up a response that includes taxing Florida orange juice, Tennessee whiskey, and Kentucky peanut butter—all from states that voted Trump in November and have Republican senators.

The tariffs are being imposed under International Emergency Economic Powers Act, and administration officials have blamed fentanyl entering the US from Mexico and Canada that includes ingredients from China. They've said the idea also is to pressure Canada and Mexico to take steps against illegal immigration into the US. The nations are the three largest trading partners of the US. At the moment, most goods from Canada and Mexico face no tariffs, while many from China are hit with taxes as high as 25%, per the Washington Post. The new tariffs on China will go on top of those fees. (More tariffs stories.)