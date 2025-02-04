Airport Employees Face Charges Over Crash Video

Two Airport Authority employees who allegedly leaked video of last week's midair crash that killed 67 people have been arrested. CNN anchor Kate Bolduan introduced the footage showing an American Airlines passenger jet colliding with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter on Friday morning, saying it "appears to be surveillance video" from Ronald Reagan National Airport, reports the Washington Post . Both men charged in the case are employees of Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Mohamed Lamine Mbengue, 21, of Rockville, Maryland, was charged Friday with computer trespass for making an unauthorized copy of records. Following further investigation, Jonathan Savoy, 45, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was also charged Sunday with computer trespass, a misdemeanor, per USA Today. Both men have since been released. Officials didn't say how the footage was obtained or distributed, or whether others were involved, per WTTG. It's also unclear if the men were paid in exchange for the footage. (More Potomac plane crash stories.)