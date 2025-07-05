Tropical Storm Chantal Heads for South Carolina

Tropical Storm Chantal has formed off the southeast US coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of the Carolinas. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the affected areas later Saturday, the AP reports. This will be the first storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season to affect the US and while it's not seen as a major threat, it could create risky conditions at beaches over the weekend. CNN reports. According to the Weather Network, Chantal is expected to bring "potent wind gusts, soaking rains, flash flooding and life-threatening surf" ahead of landfall in South Carolina Sunday morning.