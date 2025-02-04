Shark Kills Teen in 'Cruel Twist of Fate'

In what her swim club calls a "cruel and unfathomable twist of fate," a 17-year-old girl was killed in a shark attack in Queensland, Australia on Monday. Charlize Zmuda was attacked while swimming at Woorim Beach, a popular surf spot on Bribie Island, CBS News reports. She was bitten around 330 feet offshore and suffered injuries to her upper body so severe that she was pronounced dead at the scene, reports the Brisbane Times . It was the first shark attack in the Greater Brisbane area since 2006, and the first at a Queensland beach with shark-control measures including drumlines—traps with baited hooks—and shark nets.

Zmuda recently competed in the Lifesaving World Championships. "A strong swimmer, a skilled lifesaver and someone who knew the ocean well—yet nothing could have prepared her, her family, or any of us for what happened," the Bribie Island Swim Club said in a tribute on Facebook. "Yesterday, while doing what she loved—enjoying a swim with her friends in a place that felt safe and familiar—tragedy struck." Zmuda is the third person killed in a shark attack in Australia in less than six weeks. A 40-year-old youth pastor was killed Dec. 28 in the country's only fatal shark attack of 2024. Days later, a 28-year-old surfer was killed.

Thousands of people attended a tribute for Zmuda on Tuesday, the New York Times reports. Her father told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that people shouldn't stop coming to the beach. "When I got the tragic news yesterday, I was extremely gutted, but something that my wife and I want to say is we don't want people to stop coming to the beach and enjoying our beach," he said. "It's a big part of our lives." (More shark attack stories.)