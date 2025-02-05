Trump to Ban Trans Athletes From Women's Sports

President set to sign EO Wednesday barring trans females from competing in women's, girls sports
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 5, 2025 7:57 AM CST
Updated Feb 5, 2025 8:15 AM CST
Trump to Ban Trans Female Athletes From Competing
President Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump will sign an executive order on Wednesday designed to prevent people who were biologically assigned male at birth from participating in women's or girls' sporting events. The order, which Trump is expected to sign at an afternoon ceremony, marks another aggressive shift by the president's second administration in the way the federal government deals with transgender people and their rights.

  • It's the latest move by the president targeting the trans community. Trump put out a sweeping order on his first day in office last month that called for the federal government to define sex as only male or female and for that to be reflected on official documents such as passports and in policies such as federal prison assignments, per the AP.

  • Trump found during his campaign that his pledge to "keep men out of women's sports" resonated beyond the usual party lines. More than half the voters surveyed by AP VoteCast said support for transgender rights in government and society has gone too far. Wednesday's order—which coincides with National Girls and Women in Sports Day—will involve how his administration will interpret Title IX, the law best known for its role in pursuing gender equity in athletics and preventing sexual harassment on campuses.
  • Every administration has the authority to issue its own interpretations of the landmark legislation. The last two presidential administrations—including Trump's first—offer a glimpse at the push-pull involved. Betsy DeVos, the education secretary during Trump's first term, issued a Title IX policy in 2020 that narrowed the definition of sexual harassment and required colleges to investigate claims only if they're reported to certain officials.
  • The Biden administration rolled back that policy last April with one of its own that stipulated the rights of LGBTQ+ students would be protected by federal law and provided new safeguards for victims of campus sexual assault. The policy stopped short of explicitly addressing transgender athletes.
  • More than a half-dozen GOP-led states immediately challenged the new Biden rule in court. The AP reported in 2021 that in many cases, the states introducing a ban on transgender athletes couldn't cite instances where their participation was an issue.
