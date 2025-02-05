Trump All in Favor of Sending US Criminals to El Salvador

President Trump says he'd like to accept El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's offer to house US criminals and deported migrants from any country in its notorious "mega-prison," which has spawned reports of torture. "If we had the legal right to do it, I would do it in a heartbeat," Trump said Tuesday, signaling his willingness "to essentially turn El Salvador into a penal colony for the United States," reports the New York Times. Legal experts say the move would almost certainly violate the Constitution and court precedent, though officials are checking that out thoroughly, per Reuters. "We're looking at that right now," said Trump. "We could make deals where we'd get these animals out of our country."
Though Trump suggested it would be cheaper to pay El Salvador to house inmates at its Terrorism Confinement Center, courts have ruled Americans cannot be stripped of citizenship, and therefore cannot be deported, for committing crimes. Though the BBC reports denaturalized citizens could be at risk, the US State Department website notes prison conditions in El Salvador are "harsh and dangerous," and "overcrowding constitutes a serious threat to prisoners' health and lives," meaning inmate transfers could further violate the right against cruel and unusual punishment, per the Times. Still, the proposal has found support. "There are obviously legalities involved ... but it's a very generous offer," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio. On X, Trump adviser Elon Musk said it was a "Great idea!!" (More President Trump stories.)