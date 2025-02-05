Trump All in Favor of Sending US Criminals to El Salvador

President Trump says he'd like to accept El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's offer to house US criminals and deported migrants from any country in its notorious "mega-prison," which has spawned reports of torture. "If we had the legal right to do it, I would do it in a heartbeat," Trump said Tuesday, signaling his willingness "to essentially turn El Salvador into a penal colony for the United States," reports the New York Times. Legal experts say the move would almost certainly violate the Constitution and court precedent, though officials are checking that out thoroughly, per Reuters. "We're looking at that right now," said Trump. "We could make deals where we'd get these animals out of our country."