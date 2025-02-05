Senate Confirms Pam Bondi as AG

The Senate confirmed Pam Bondi as US attorney general Tuesday evening, putting a longtime ally of President Trump at the helm of a Justice Department that has already been rattled by the firings of career employees seen as disloyal to the president. The vote fell almost entirely along party lines, with only Sen. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, joining with all Republicans to pass her confirmation 54-46, reports the AP.

Bondi, a former Florida attorney general and corporate lobbyist, is expected to oversee a radical reshaping of the department that has been the target of Trump's ire over the criminal cases it brought against him . She enters with the FBI, which she will oversee, in turmoil over the scrutiny of agents involved in investigations related to the president, who has made clear his desire to seek revenge on his perceived adversaries.