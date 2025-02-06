Argentina Leaving WHO Over 'Profound Differences'

Following in the footsteps of President Trump , Argentina's leader has made plans for his own country to back out of the World Health Organization. Manuel Adorni, a rep for President Javier Milei, cited "profound differences" with the UN agency in the Wednesday announcement, with the AP noting that "the loss of another member country" on the tail of the United States' decision "will further fracture cooperation in global health." A big factor underlying Argentina's move: how the WHO handled the COVID pandemic, with Milei describing the associated lockdowns as a "caveman quarantine that involved ... one of the most outlandish crimes against humanity in history," per the Guardian .

"We decided to leave an organization so nefarious that it was the executing arm of what was the largest social control experiment in history," Milei wrote in a Wednesday social media post. Adorni, who noted that Argentina doesn't receive WHO funding for health management, didn't specify when the withdrawal would be carried out. Some critics believe that Milei's directive is an obvious bow to Trump. "With the departure of the WHO, Milei becomes a total Trump stooge," lawmaker and political activist Gabriel Solano wrote on X. "Milei wants to imitate Trump and do what the US does," added Alejandro Frenkel, an international relations professor at the National University of San Martin, per the Guardian.

At least one NGO has already come out to decry the move, saying it would "impact access to revolving and strategic funds for the purchase of essential medical technologies and supplies." And detractors note that Milei needs congressional approval to carry out his mandate. "In Argentina, the relationship with the WHO is part of a law, and therefore, in order to withdraw, another law should be approved," says Juan Gabriel Tokatlian, an international relations professor at Torcuato Di Tella University. (More Javier Milei stories.)