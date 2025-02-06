A week after the deadly mid-air collision in Washington, DC, two taxiing planes collided in Seattle, according to the FAA. The right wing of a Japan Airlines jet struck the tail of a Delta Airlines plane around 10:40am Wednesday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, officials said, per NBC News . Delta said its plane was being deiced at the time of the collision. No injuries were reported, though some flights were paused as a result. The 142 passengers on Delta Flight 1921, headed to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, were rebooked on a new flight, the airline said.

Delta passenger Jackie Patton described the "very scary" incident on X, sharing video of the Japan Airlines plane's wing stuck in the Delta plane's tail. "With all of the plane incidents lately, I was a bit nervous to fly anyway and then this happens," she tells North Shore News. She says she saw the plane approach, then "there was a very loud noise and the plane shook. It was obvious right away something was wrong." Japan Airlines Flight JL68, carrying 172 passengers and 13 crew members, had just arrived from Narita, Japan. "We sincerely apologize to all involved for any inconvenience," the airline said as the FAA investigates. (More airplane accident stories.)