Musk's DOGE Gains Access to Medicare System

Elon Musk's access to the operations of the federal government appears to be only accelerating. On the heels of his Department of Government Efficiency gaining access—though it may be only "read-only" access—to a sensitive Treasury Department payment system:

Representatives from DOGE have gotten access to the payment and contracting systems for the agency that oversees Medicare and Medicaid, reports the Wall Street Journal. The reps are looking to identify fraud and waste at CMS—the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services—and study the agency's structure and staffing. Musk: "Yeah, this is where the big money fraud is happening," Musk tweeted in response to another's post about the development.