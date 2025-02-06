Hottest January on the Books Stumps Scientists

The world warmed to yet another monthly heat record in January, despite an abnormally chilly US, a cooling La Nina, and predictions of a slightly less-hot 2025, per European climate service Copernicus. The surprising January heat record coincides with a new study by a climate science heavyweight, former top NASA scientist James Hansen, and others arguing that global warming is accelerating—a claim dividing the research community, per the AP.
- Last month globally was 0.09 degrees Celsius (or 0.16 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than January 2024, the previous hottest January, and was 1.75 C (3.15 F) warmer than it was before industrial times, according to Copernicus. It was the 18th month of the last 19 that the world hit or passed the internationally agreed-upon warming limit of 1.5 C (2.7 F) above preindustrial times.