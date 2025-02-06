Hottest January on the Books Stumps Scientists

The world warmed to yet another monthly heat record in January, despite an abnormally chilly US, a cooling La Nina, and predictions of a slightly less-hot 2025, per European climate service Copernicus. The surprising January heat record coincides with a new study by a climate science heavyweight, former top NASA scientist James Hansen, and others arguing that global warming is accelerating—a claim dividing the research community, per the AP.

Last month globally was 0.09 degrees Celsius (or 0.16 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than January 2024, the previous hottest January, and was 1.75 C (3.15 F) warmer than it was before industrial times, according to Copernicus. It was the 18th month of the last 19 that the world hit or passed the internationally agreed-upon warming limit of 1.5 C (2.7 F) above preindustrial times.