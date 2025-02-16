Dad of 4 Preps for Deportation After 24 Years in US

Nearly a quarter century ago, a teenage Eulogio Hernandez Box arrived to the US from Guatemala, building a life for himself in Ohio that grew over the decades to include a wife and four sons. Despite entering the country illegally, Box hasn't appeared, at least on the surface, to be the prime demographic targeted for deportations: His greatest infraction has been a traffic stop since settling down in the US, and under the Biden administration, immigrants like himself weren't usually a deportation priority. With President Trump back in the Oval Office, however, it's a whole new game, and Box's entire life was completely "upended in Trump's first week," writes Joanna Slater for the Washington Post . Slater's feature lays out the arduous life Box had when he first arrived in the US, including his first job as a 15-year-old working for the Ohio-based Gerber's Poultry , where he spent a decade.

That was followed by gigs installing plumbing, pouring concrete, and building homes, among others. It was only later that Box learned he may have been eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, though he would've had to have finished high school—and "he needed to work, not study." As the years went by, he got married, purchased a home, and started a family, all while seeing his moves to seek asylum rejected. During Trump's first term, Box took sanctuary in a church for a year, and during Biden's years, he was told by Immigration and Customs Enforcement that if he showed up for annual check-ins, he could stay in the US. "This time would be different," writes Clapp of the now-39-year-old, who, when he showed last month for that yearly ICE visit, was told: Get ready to head back to Guatemala. His flight to Central America is now set for Feb. 22. (Read the full story.)