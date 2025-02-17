Despite Controversy, Emilia Pérez Wins Some at BAFTAs

Papal thriller Conclave won four prizes including best picture on Sunday at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, where genre-bending musical Emilia Pérez proved that it's still an awards contender despite a multipronged backlash that looked to have dented its chances, the AP reports. At a ceremony where no film dominated, The Brutalist equaled the awards tally of Conclave, scooping four trophies, including best director for Brady Corbet and best actor for Adrien Brody. Mikey Madison won the best actress prize for Brooklyn tragicomedy Anora.

Conclave, which stars Ralph Fiennes as a cardinal corralling conniving clergy as they elect a new pope, was also named outstanding British film and took trophies for editing and adapted screenplay. Supporting performer prizes went to Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain and Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez, which also won the award for best film not in the English language. Karla Sofía Gascón, who stars as the titular transgender ex-cartel boss in Emilia Pérez, was a best-actress nominee but did not attend the ceremony amid controversy over her social media posts. Click for the full list of winners from the British prizes, which often provide clues about who will triumph at Hollywood's Academy Awards on March 2, or see more from the ceremony here and here.