E. Coli Outbreak Shows Up on McDonald's Bottom Line

McDonald's on Monday reported a drop in sales last quarter, when the chain was faced with an E. coli outbreak that was traced to onions on its Quarter Pounders. Same-store sales in the US fell 1.4% in the last three months of 2024, the Wall Street Journal reports, attributing the drop partly to diners spending less per visit and to a slowdown in chain-wide price increases. Analysts had projected a decline of 0.6%, per CNBC. Net income slipped 1% to $2 billion for the quarter, the company reported.