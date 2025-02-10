E. Coli Outbreak Shows Up on McDonald's Bottom Line

McDonald's on Monday reported a drop in sales last quarter, when the chain was faced with an E. coli outbreak that was traced to onions on its Quarter Pounders. Same-store sales in the US fell 1.4% in the last three months of 2024, the Wall Street Journal reports, attributing the drop partly to diners spending less per visit and to a slowdown in chain-wide price increases. Analysts had projected a decline of 0.6%, per CNBC. Net income slipped 1% to $2 billion for the quarter, the company reported.
Sales were hurt most in late October, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began investigating and said the outbreak had injured dozens and killed one person. The agency gave McDonald's the all-clear in early December. Stronger results in other countries and executives' positive predictions for 2025 apparently won over traders: McDonald's shares rose 4.8% to $308.42 on Monday, making it the Dow's best-performing stock for the day.