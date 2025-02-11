North Korea Sees US Act as 'Undeniable Threat'

A US Navy submarine docked at a naval base in South Korea on Monday, purportedly to replenish supplies—drawing a strong reaction from North Korea, which labeled the act an "undeniable threat." "We express grave concern over the US dangerous hostile military act," a Defense Ministry spokesperson said, noting the action could turn "the acute military confrontation in the region around the Korean Peninsula to an actual armed force conflict," per CBS News . Earlier this month, North Korea said it wouldn't tolerate any more "provocation" from the US after Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it a "rogue" state .

The nuclear-powered USS Alexandria, equipped with Tomahawk missiles and MK48 torpedoes, was the first US submarine to visit Busan, South Korea's largest port, since the USS Vermont on Sept. 23, per Stars and Stripes. The Defense Ministry rep said North Korea's armed forces were "watching the frequent appearance of the US strategic means on the Korean Peninsula and are ready for using any means to defend the security and interests of the state and the regional peace," per CBS. The rep also referenced leader Kim Jong Un's vow to continue North Korea's nuclear program "indefinitely." President Trump has said he plans to reach out to Kim. (More North Korea stories.)