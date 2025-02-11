FBI Finds 2.4K Files on JFK Assassination

The FBI has uncovered roughly 2,400 records about the assassination of John F. Kennedy that will be now be added to the official case file, reports CBS News . The records were found after President Trump issued an executive order last month ordering the declassification of all the assassination records, per Axios . The contents of the files haven't been disclosed, but they're not expected to deliver any bombshells in regard to the 1963 killing. "The search resulted in approximately 2,400 newly inventoried and digitized records that were previously unrecognized as related to the JFK assassination case file," the bureau said in a statement, per CNN .

All the records were to have been reviewed and released by now under the 1992 JFK Records Act, but it's been slowing. Trump himself delayed some of the releases in his first term, and President Biden ordered a limited release that still wasn't in full compliance. It wasn't immediately clear when the new records will be available to the public. "The FBI is finally saying, 'Let's respond to the president's order,' instead of keeping the secrecy going," Jefferson Morley of the Mary Ferrell Foundation, the biggest online source of JFK assassination records, tells Axios. (More Kennedy assassination stories.)