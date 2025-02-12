2 Weeks After Sinkhole Swallowed Truck, Japan Locates It

Two weeks after a giant hole opened up on a Japanese street and swallowed a truck and its 74-year-old driver, rescue crews have managed to locate the truck's cab in a 16-foot-wide sewer pipe nearby. As the BBC reports, rescuers had previously pulled the truck's bed from the 130-foot-wide sinkhole in Yashio, but the cab and the driver were pulled deeper into the hole and contact was lost with the man.

Drone images indicate there's a body inside the cab, but officials won't be able to get to it until they install a bypass pipe to handle the water flow—which Kyodo News notes could take three months, while fixing the sinkhole has a timeline of two to three years. Officials had asked local residents to restrict their water usage in order to cut back on the flow of water through the pipes.