Chevron Is Cutting Thousands of Jobs

Oil giant plans to slash global workforce by up to 20% by the end of next year
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 12, 2025 2:45 PM CST
Chevron Is Cutting Thousands of Jobs
A Chevron logo at a gas station in San Francisco.   (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

America's No. 2 oil producer is planning to cut its global workforce by up to a fifth as part of a cost-cutting drive. Chevron announced Wednesday that it aims to slash its headcount by 15% to 20% by the end of next year, CNBC reports. A source tells Reuters that employees have been told that they can start opting for buyouts between now and April or May. At the end of 2023, Chevron employed 40,212 people worldwide, not counting around 5,400 service station employees, so a 20% cut would affect around 8,000 workers, Reuters reports.

"We do not take these actions lightly and will support our employees through the transition," Mark Nelson, vice chairman of Chevron, said in a statement. He said Chevron is taking steps to "position the company for stronger long-term competitiveness." Nelson said the company plans to use technology to boost productivity and change how and where work is performed, the Financial Times reports. Reuters notes that the company is facing challenges including an expected drop in oil prices over the next two years and Exxon Mobil's attempt to block its proposed $53 billion acquisition of Hess. (More Chevron stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X