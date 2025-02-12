Signs Show North Korea's Ties With Russia Are Deepening

A Sunday interview given by Russia's ambassador to North Korea indicates ties between the two countries continue to deepen, harkening back to Cold War-era days. The New York Times reports Alexander Matsegora told the state-run news outlet Rossiyskaya Gazeta that injured Russian troops are being treated in North Korea. "One of the clear examples of our brotherly ties is the rehabilitation of hundreds of soldiers wounded in the special military operation at Korean sanitariums and clinics," Matsegora said.

Russian children who've been orphaned due to the war with Ukraine are also being housed in Wonsan, in North Korea's east, though no specifics were provided on the number of children, how long they're expected to remain, or even if they're still there. Pyongyang isn't charging Russia for the services it has provided, Matsegora said, noting, "When we offered our friends to cover at least some of those expenses, they were genuinely offended and asked us not to do this ever again." The Times was unable to verify his claims but calls them "notable as one of the first public admissions by either side of North Korea's practical support for its ally's war effort."

CNN reports it's also unclear what level of care North Korea could provide via its "dilapidated health structure," though the Times notes that if troops are being treated in Wonsan, that would place them in one of the country's "better developed areas." The Institute for the Study of War on Monday cast some doubt on the claim itself, saying Russia "has reportedly been sending wounded personnel back into assault groups without treatment, demonstrating a general disregard for soldiers' health [and] calling into question" claims that its soldiers are being treated in North Korea.

South Korea on Tuesday provided an updated count of what it believes the North has provided Russia with, per the Moscow Times: "Some 11,000 troops, missiles, 200 long-range artillery pieces, and a significant amount of ammunition." The Times reports the North has received oil and food in return, and Russia is reportedly welcoming more North Korean construction workers as a way of directing more cash back to Kim Jong Un. (More North Korea stories.)