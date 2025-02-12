Tulsi Gabbard Confirmed as Director of National Intelligence

Tulsi Gabbard will be overseeing 18 different intelligence agencies as President Trump's director of national intelligence, after the Senate confirmed her for the post on Wednesday. Despite initial Republican doubts about her qualifications for the job, the vote fell largely along party lines, with 52 Senate Republicans voting to confirm, reports the New York Times. Notably, the AP reports that former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell voted against her confirmation; he was the only Republican to do so.