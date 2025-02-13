Senate Panel Clears Kash Patel for FBI

It's been another good day for President Trump's nominees. On the same day that Robert F. Kennedy was confirmed as health secretary, a Senate panel advanced the controversial nomination of Kash Patel to run the FBI, reports the Hill. The move clears the way for his confirmation by the full Senate, perhaps next week. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-10 along party lines to advance Patel, known as a fierce Trump loyalist, reports Politico.