Politics / Kash Patel Senate Panel Clears Kash Patel for FBI Party-line vote sets up Trump's nominee for confirmation by full Senate By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Feb 13, 2025 1:33 PM CST Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's choice to be director of the FBI, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) It's been another good day for President Trump's nominees. On the same day that Robert F. Kennedy was confirmed as health secretary, a Senate panel advanced the controversial nomination of Kash Patel to run the FBI, reports the Hill. The move clears the way for his confirmation by the full Senate, perhaps next week. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-10 along party lines to advance Patel, known as a fierce Trump loyalist, reports Politico. From the GOP: "He's been subjected to relentless attacks on his character," said committee Chair Chuck Grassley of Iowa in his opening remarks on Thursday. "The FBI has fallen into really old habits and is long overdue for massive reform. Mr. Patel is the man to do it, and that's why he's being attacked so viciously right now." Democrats: "He is already actively undermining the bureau he seeks to lead," said Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware. (The reference is to allegations that Patel orchestrated the firings of top FBI officials even while still a nominee.) "I see in Mr. Patel an alarming willingness to do the bidding of a vengeful White House." Fellow Democrat Dick Durbin of Illinois warned that "we are inviting a political disaster" in approving him, per the AP. (Elsewhere, protesters interrupted the confirmation hearing of Linda McMahon, Trump's choice to run the Department of Education.)