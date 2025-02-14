TikTok Is Back

You can once again download TikTok from your app store of choice after Google and Apple both restored the social media app's availability. After a law banning TikTok went into effect in the US, the Chinese-owned app was removed from app stores, but it has now returned following President Trump's promise to save the popular app, the AP reports. Trump delayed enforcement of the US ban until April soon after taking office, but Politico reports newly confirmed Attorney General Pam Bondi more recently sent a letter to Apple (and possibly Google as well) asserting it would not be fined for violating the TikTok ban. (Meanwhile, Trump continues to work on a plan that could see US ownership of TikTok.)