'Garbage Imperialism' of the '80s Never Really Went Away

In the '80s, hazardous waste from developed nations like the US began to get sent to undeveloped nations in bulk, with vows made to the recipients to pay them back with schools, hospitals, or cash for absorbing the rest of the world's trash. In 1992, the immorality of this practice—described by the then-president of Kenya as "garbage imperialism"—led to the Basel Convention, a treaty ratified by nearly every nation on Earth, though the US wasn't one of them. Writing for the New York Times, Alexander Clapp notes that despite that pact, "the situation now is, in many respects, worse than it was in the 1980s." That's because today, "most waste travels under the guise of being recyclable," lending a false veneer to a problem that never really got resolved.
Clapp says he's traveled the globe recently to assess the situation, which he calls "terrifying." He cites the toxic by-products from electronics waste in places where "recycling" is taking place, as well as the fact that much of the modern-day waste industry is overseen by the mob. "Waste export remains scandalously underregulated and unmonitored," he writes. Plastics are particularly problematic, with an "energy-intensive" recycling process "that unleashes innumerable toxins and microplastics into local ecosystems," and Indonesia is especially overrun—Clapp describes Java's highlands as "hellscapes of imported Western waste." "At day's end, it's hard for Western consumers to recognize the extent of the crisis—that the story they've been told about recycling often isn't true—when it is continually rendered invisible, relocated thousands of miles away," he writes. More here. (More recycling stories.)