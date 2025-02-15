Orange Juice May Never Come Back

A story in Bloomberg Businessweek notes that breakfast staples such as eggs, butter, and even cottage cheese have rebounded after being out of favor with the public. Orange juice? Not so much. Consumption in the US is down by more than half since its peak in the late 1990s, and a slew of challenges stand in the way of a comeback.

Though it was once considered a must for health, more consumers have grown leery of the sugar at play. And not just added sugar: Nutritionists note that juicing oranges rather than eating them whole means the fruit's fiber is no longer there to slow sugar consumption. Prices: They're climbing for both the bottles and frozen concentrate varieties. The latter, for example, averaged $4.24 a pound last year, up 30% from the previous year. Meanwhile, bottles of OJ are getting smaller as prices go up, up, up, per the Atlantic. Potential tariffs on Mexico (which fills gaps in US production) and Canada (a huge market for US exporters) won't help.