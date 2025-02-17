Tourist Tries to Get Shark in Photo, Loses Both Hands

A woman vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands lost both of her hands to a shark while trying to photograph it, reports the Telegraph. The woman, identified only as a 55-year-old from Canada, "attempted to engage with the animal" to take pictures while in shallow water on the beach on the island of Providenciales, according to a government statement and the New York Times. Authorities say the shark was about 6 feet long, though its species was not clear.