Delta Plane Flips on Landing at Toronto Airport

Paramedics say at least eight people were injured when a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis crashed at Toronto's Pearson Airport on Monday. Of them, one child and two adults were critically injured, CP24 reports. The aircraft flipped on its back in the crash, reports the CBC. In a post on X, the airport said it is "aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for."