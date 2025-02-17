Delta Plane Flips on Landing at Toronto Airport

Paramedics say at least eight people were injured when a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis crashed at Toronto's Pearson Airport on Monday. Of them, one child and two adults were critically injured, CP24 reports. The aircraft flipped on its back in the crash, reports the CBC. In a post on X, the airport said it is "aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for."
The crash follows days of heavy snowfall in the Toronto area. In a post on X earlier Monday, the airport said: "The snow has stopped coming down, but frigid temperatures and high winds are moving in. Today, we're expecting a busy day in our terminals with over 130,000 travellers on board around 1,000 flights." The plane, a Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR, crashed around 2:15pm Eastern. Just before 4pm, the airport announced that all flights had been suspended, the Hamilton Spectator reports. (More plane crash stories.)