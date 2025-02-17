'No Kings' Rallies Denounce Trump and Musk

Demonstrators opposed to President Trump and his policies turned out despite frigid weather for rallies Monday corresponding with the Presidents Day holiday. Dubbed "No Kings on Presidents Day" by the 50501 Movement, the AP reports, the protests came less than two weeks after a similar nationwide event drew participants in dozens of cities. Both protests denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the leader of Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency, an outside-the-government organization designed to slash federal spending.

Nearly 1,000 people marched in the snow from the Statehouse in Boston to City Hall, chanting "Elon Musk has got to go" and "No kings on Presidents Day!" Some protesters dressed in Revolutionary War-style clothing from the 1700s and carried signs with such messages as "This is a coup" and "Cowards bow to Trump, patriots stand up." One said, "I Want You to Resist," with a depiction of Uncle Sam. "I thought it was important to be here on Presidents Day to demonstrate for what America stands for," said Emily Manning, 55, a Boston engineer who came to the rally with her two teenage sons. "American values are not the values of the plutocracy or the limited few rich people."

Grassroots organizers of Monday's protests, which were focused on state capitals and major cities including Washington, DC; Orlando, Florida; and Seattle, said they were targeting "anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration and its plutocratic allies." They announced the protests on Reddit forums, Instagram, Bluesky, Discord, and other social media websites, per USA Today. One sign at the rally in the nation's capital said, "Deport Musk Dethrone Trump."