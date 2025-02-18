Republican Sheriff Announces Bid to Replace Gavin Newsom

Chad Bianco is first major GOP candidate to announce run
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 17, 2025 6:08 PM CST
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco speaks at a news conference in Lake Elsinore, California last year.   (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Monday he is running for governor of California in 2026, becoming the first major Republican to announce a bid for an election nearly two years away. Bianco, an outspoken supporter of President Trump and his policies, was first elected sheriff in 2018 and has been in law enforcement for more than 30 years. He is joining a growing number of candidates looking to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom as the GOP struggles to field a serious statewide candidate, the AP reports.

  • During his campaign announcement in downtown Riverside, Bianco criticized Democratic policies that he says have led to the homeless crisis on city streets and the state's housing affordability problems.

  • "It is only our Democrat elected officials who are responsible for the decline of California," he said. "What is it they have given us? Rampant crime, higher taxes, the highest cost of living in our nation, tent encampments in every major city, more fentanyl deaths, catastrophic fires, a broken home insurance market and people across our state are struggling to afford groceries and gas. Californians deserve better."
  • Bianco, a law-and-order conservative, nevertheless said his campaign won't focus on the divide between Republicans and Democrats but on a common goal of having "a better California." The 57-year-old's announcement comes after months of speculation about his plans, NBC Los Angeles reports.

  • Democratic candidates to replace the term-limited Newsom include former Los Angeles Mayor and Assembly Speaker Antonio Villaraigosa, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, former Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, former state Controller Betty Yee, and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. Polling from the Public Policy Institute of California shows Kamala Harris would be in a strong position if she runs, but the former vice president hasn't said what she'll do.
  • If Bianco or another Republican wins, they will become the state's first Republican governor since Arnold Schwarzenegger left office in 2011, the last year any Republican was in statewide office, KTLA reports.
