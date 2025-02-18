Republican Sheriff Announces Bid to Replace Gavin Newsom

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Monday he is running for governor of California in 2026, becoming the first major Republican to announce a bid for an election nearly two years away. Bianco, an outspoken supporter of President Trump and his policies, was first elected sheriff in 2018 and has been in law enforcement for more than 30 years. He is joining a growing number of candidates looking to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom as the GOP struggles to field a serious statewide candidate, the AP reports.

During his campaign announcement in downtown Riverside, Bianco criticized Democratic policies that he says have led to the homeless crisis on city streets and the state's housing affordability problems.